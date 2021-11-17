Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in October

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of TGMGF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Theta Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
About Theta Gold Mines
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.