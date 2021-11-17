Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

TMO stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.15. 21,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $651.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.71. The firm has a market cap of $251.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.