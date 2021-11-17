The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.41.
DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
DIS traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21.
In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,160,000 after buying an additional 142,592 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
