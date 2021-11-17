The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.41.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,160,000 after buying an additional 142,592 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.