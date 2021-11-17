The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce sales of $389.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.30 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,346 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.64. 8,778,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $111.82.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

