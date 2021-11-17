The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 25,985 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.60.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STKS. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

