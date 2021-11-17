The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $275.44

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.44 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 272.88 ($3.57). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 577,771 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.37%.

In other news, insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

