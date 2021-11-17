The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $2,554,500.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $2,554,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lovesac alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 2,167 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $184,260.01.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.