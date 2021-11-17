The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAEPY remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. Kansai Electric Power has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.