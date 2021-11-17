The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Several research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

HCKT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,354. The firm has a market cap of $643.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hackett Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

