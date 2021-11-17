The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

GEO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

