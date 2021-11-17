The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,612,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 74.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

