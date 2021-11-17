The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 6,945 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

