The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

