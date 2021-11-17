The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
NYSE:GDV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. 106,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.61.
