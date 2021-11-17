The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSE:GDV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. 106,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

