The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 340,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,039 shares of company stock valued at $105,420,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after buying an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

