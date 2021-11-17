The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 468,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 223,110 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

