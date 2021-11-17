TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $122.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFII traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.10. 194,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,573. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.68. TFI International has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

