Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TXN stock opened at $188.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.