Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 7,761,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

