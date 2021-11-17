TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TRSSF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.