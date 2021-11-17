TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRSSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 515,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

