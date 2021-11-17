Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEZNY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.