Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TME. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

