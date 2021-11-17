Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TNYA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

