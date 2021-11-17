Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

TEI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,566. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

