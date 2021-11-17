TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 140.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,863,000 after buying an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,432,000 after buying an additional 201,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after buying an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

