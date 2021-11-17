TD Securities Lowers LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target to C$36.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.16.
About LifeWorks
