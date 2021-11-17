TD Securities Lowers Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

FCMGF opened at $12.00 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

