TD Securities Lowers Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target to C$16.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
FCMGF opened at $12.00 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
