TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$42.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$33.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$18.42 and a twelve month high of C$34.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.82.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

