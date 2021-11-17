Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 256,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

