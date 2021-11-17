Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

TNGX opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,014,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

