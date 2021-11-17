Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1887085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

