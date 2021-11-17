Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky Sells 167 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTWO stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.