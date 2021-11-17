Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,750 shares of company stock worth $4,873,695. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

