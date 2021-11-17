Syscoin Reaches One Day Volume of $22.38 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $283.64 million and $22.38 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00385261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,554,297 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

