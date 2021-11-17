Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 58,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

