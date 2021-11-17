Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $86.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,675. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.90 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

