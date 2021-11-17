Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Tuesday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 414 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 494.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.05.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

