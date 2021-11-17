Synthetix (SNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87.93 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00014696 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $87.93 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00226396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.