Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Up to $95.72

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.72, but opened at $99.80. Syneos Health shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 4,314 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

