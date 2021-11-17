Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 297.2% in October

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synalloy by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43. Synalloy has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

