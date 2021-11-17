Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 98.81 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.27. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of £269.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

