Switcheo Hits Market Cap of $35.22 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $35.22 million and $144,988.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,706,255,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,493,205 coins. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

