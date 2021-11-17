Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Switch by 85.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Switch by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 11.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

