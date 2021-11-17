S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Down 81.2% in October

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the October 14th total of 379,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SANW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.97. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter worth $3,979,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

