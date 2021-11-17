SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.88). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

TCRR opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

