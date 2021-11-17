SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s FY2023 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BDX stock opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.88. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after buying an additional 388,224 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $392,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.