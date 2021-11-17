Susquehanna Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $251.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.