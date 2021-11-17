SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $9.75 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $279.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00016383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00225061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010418 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

