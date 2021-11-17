Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 559,105 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £20.99 million and a PE ratio of -24.69.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

